CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of a Charleston-area apartment building were displaced Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the two-story building off Crosscreek Drive.

Multiple agencies responded to a 911 call shortly before noon. At the scene, firefighters discovered that the car drove into the building, causing a partial collapse of a balcony and displacement of exterior walls.

The driver of the vehicle exited the car prior to first responders arriving on the scene.

Crews evaluated the building and worked to evacuate any remaining residents from the eight-unit apartment building, including one second-floor tenant who had to use a ladder because of damage to the stairwell from the vehicle impact.

“Multiple agencies worked together to stabilize the building by constructing shoring, or temporary supports, to prevent further damage to the structure,” said officials with the Charleston Fire Department.

Eight units were deemed unsafe, which displaced 12 residents from the property. The Red Cross helped residents who needed temporary housing. Crews remained on the scene until 6:00 p.m. to complete any necessary work and to ensure all residents were being assisted.

Image courtesy Charleston Fire Department

Image courtesy Charleston Fire Department

Image courtesy Charleston Fire Department

Image courtesy Charleston Fire Department

Image courtesy Charleston Fire Department

No injuries were reported. The Charleston Police Department is investigating the vehicle accident.