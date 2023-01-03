CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 130 people were killed on roads in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties last year.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) released Tuesday preliminary numbers which show how many people were killed during traffic-related crashes in South Carolina over the past four years.

That data revealed 129 people died in crashes while traveling in the tri-county region including 62 people in Charleston, 48 in Berkeley, and 19 in Dorchester counties between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

Numbers were slightly higher for Charleston in 2021. 77 people were killed on Charleston roads that year, while 33 were killed in Berkeley and 26 in Dorchester County.

Meanwhile, SCDPS reported that approximately 11 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the New Year travel period which spanned Friday, December 30 through Monday, January 2.

Numbers for that period were not broken down by county.

SCDPS said 14 people were killed on South Carolina roads during the same period the year prior.