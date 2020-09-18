$13k reward offered in child murder investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new reward is offered for clues in the case of a murdered 5-year-old girl. Italia Lomelli-Graham was killed last month in Summerville.

Police held a press conference Thursday, saying that while no arrests have been made, they hope by offering over $13,000 in reward money, they will get a lead on suspects.

“We’ve got an enormous amount of people that are working tirelessly to get this case resolved. However, there are people in this area, in this neighborhood and around, that know exactly what happened to Italia that night. And who’s responsible. And they need to stand up.” Summerville Police Chief Jon Rogers

If you know anything about the case, you are urged to call the Summerville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)-554-1111.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.