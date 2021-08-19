14 year old arrested for shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina high school will remain closed the rest of this week after three students leaving school for the day were hurt in a shooting in the school parking lot.

The Orangeburg County School District says the three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students did not suffer life-threatening injuries in Wednesday’s shooting.

Investigators say a 14-year-old was arrested about an hour after the shooting while still on campus.

His name was not released, but authorities say they are talking about charging him as an adult with three counts of assault and battery with intent to kill.