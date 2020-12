CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen cranes are expected to arrive at the Hugh Leatherman Port Terminal in North Charleston on Friday.

The 15 cranes, made by ZMPC, are the most ever put onto one vessel bound for the United States.

There will eventually be 25 of the cranes for the first phase of the port terminal, which is set to open in March.

Leaders with the port say the cranes will be used to move and stack cargo boxes.