CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas must be coming early to the Lowcountry because the South Carolina Education Lottery announced another lottery winner.

Someone from Folly Beach won the Palmetto Cash 5 on Sunday morning and officials say someone else in Charleston has won a Powerball ticket worth $150,000.

Check those tickets because officials say the winner added Powerplay which increased the initial $50,000 to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was drawn.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the King Street Station store at 356 King St. in Charleston.

The winning Powerball numbers were 9 – 14 – 17 – 18 – 53 and Powerball: 6

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. Visit sceducationlottery.com for complete information on claiming prizes.

South Carolina Education Lottery says the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.