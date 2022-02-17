152-year-old Scanlonville survey marker exhumed, transported to Charleston Museum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday afternoon in Scanlonville, a survey marker for the historic African American community was unearthed and transported to the Charleston Museum to be put on display.

“It’s the monument and benchmark for the little town of Scanlonville,” Edward Lee, president of the East Cooper Civic Club, said. “It was formed in 1870, and that was the original marker.”

Archaeologists and Scanlonville neighbors worked together to pull the 500-plus pound marker out of the ground.

“We knew it was somewhere around here,” Lee said. “But this year we found it, so we wanted to take it up.”

Now, the marker will be put on display at the Charleston Museum.

“It’s going to be a little bit of our legacy and our history that’ll be on display there,” Lee said. “Which is really significant to the folks that live here.”

Residents say their community is special since many are descendants of freed slaves and have lived in Scanlonville for generations.

“A lot of the original families that formed Scanlonville back in 1870,” Lee said. “The descendants still live on the same property. So, they’re still here in the community.”

Cultural Heritage Management International says it was special for them to be a part of this historic day.

“That’s our primary goal with research and work,” archaeologist Grant Gilmore said. “To work with the African American community here in the Lowcountry.”

Scanlonville community members honoring their home nearly 152 years to the day.

“The Town of Mount Pleasant approved the funding for the excavation on Monday,” Lee said. “Which was Valentine’s Day. The marker was placed on Valentine’s Day in 1870.”

The survey marker will be on display at the Charleston Museum, however, a date has yet to be determined.