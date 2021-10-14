$15M in federal funds allocated to improve SC community health centers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Whistleblower captures picts of wasted seed bought with DNR funds_153925

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Thursday announced a more than $15 million grant by the Department of Health and Human Services to be put towards the improvement of community health centers in South Carolina.

The money is intended “to fund capital improvements and construction costs for facilities in communities disproportionally affected by COVID-19.”

Clyburn acknowledged that “throughout the pandemic, these facilities have been lifelines to many communities across the state by providing patients with free and low-cost access to testing, vaccines, and treatment.”

He continued, saying “as we begin to emerge from the devastation of this virus, these funds will ensure that individuals in rural and underrepresented communities have access to high-quality healthcare in expanded and modernized health centers.”

Locally, Fetter Healthcare Network in Charleston will receive $706,778.

St. James Health and Wellness in McClellanville will receive $595,436.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES