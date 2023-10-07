NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old is facing a murder charge following a September 23 shooting on Stall Road.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department arrested Lamont Isiah Hawkins on Friday.

Officers initially responded to a reported gunshot victim near an apartment on Stall Road in the early morning hours of Sept. 23.

The victim, 26-year-old Francisco Javier Antonio Francisco, was found unresponsive in a grassy area.

Hawkins is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of armed robbery.