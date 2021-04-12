17 year old charged in 2020 shooting of Santee teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Monday announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male in connection to the fatal 2020 shooting of another teen.

According to OCSO, a 14-year-old male was shot in a wooded area near Tee Vee Road on October 5.

Witnesses reported seeing the shooter “with a rifle style gun in his hand at the edge of the property firing the weapon and striking the victim.”

OCSO says that the investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES