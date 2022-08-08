CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston-based animal shelter is helping eighteen beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia.

The beagle puppies arrived at Pet Helpers on Folly Road late Friday night.

The group of eighteen is part of the 4,000 beagles removed from a facility in Cumberland County, Va. which bred and sold dogs to laboratories for experimental purposes.

After arriving in Charleston, the puppies were given medical treatment, microchipped, given necessary vaccinations and preventative treatments, and bathed.

Pet Helpers officials called the rescue a “massive undertaking” as local animal shelters struggle to meet capacity needs and grapple with resource shortages.

“While we continue to focus on the care of the animals within our community, we knew we needed to do our part and join in to help these beagles, too,” Executive Director Melissa Susko said.

The shelter said they plan to move the puppies into temporary foster homes this week before making them available for adoption to Tri-County residents in the coming weeks.

“Seeing the look of happiness on these puppies’ faces as they get to experience their first taste of freedom, knowing they are bound for a loving home within our community is one of the rewarding joys we get to experience at Pet Helpers,” Susko said.

Pet Helpers is accepting donations on their website and has added an extra incentive: a naming contest. Beginning at noon on Monday, the first eighteen people to donate $100 will get to name one of the puppies.

“All donations will help provide for the daily care and wellness of these beagles,” Pet Helpers officials said.

An additional transfer of adult beagles is scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

Pet Helpers is currently offering $75 dog adoptions throughout the month as part of the Clear the Shelters initiative.



