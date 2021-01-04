18 citations issued between New Year’s Eve through Saturday for COVID-19 violations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen citations were issued to bars and restaurants in downtown Charleston for not following COVID-19 orders spanning New Year’s Eve through the weekend.

Live music, long lines at bars, and plenty people excited to ring in the new year set the scene on a bustling New Year’s Eve in downtown Charleston.

Patrolling sidewalks, officers with the City of Charleston were on the lookout for anyone – or businesses – who were in violation of Governor Henry McMasters orders for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In total, 18 citations were issued from New Year’s Eve through Saturday. Issues stemmed from not wearing a mask to serving alcohol past Gov. McMaster’s 11pm cutoff.

