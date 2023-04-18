NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists near the I-526/I-26 interchange may see extended delays in traffic after a vehicle fire was reported Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:31 p.m. on I-526 near the 18-mile marker, according to the North Charleston Fire Department.

SCDOT cameras show an 18-wheeler stopped on the side of the road with emergency crews working the scene.

There are no lane closures but cameras show traffic on I-526 westbound and I-26 eastbound slowed due to the crash.

No injuries have been reported as of now.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: