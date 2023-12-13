DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) arrested an 18-year-old they suspect of having burglarized several businesses along Ashley Phosphate Road in the North Charleston area of Dorchester County.

Tyrell Chisolm was arrested and charged with five counts of burglary in the second degree.

Authorities say the burglaries happened at Tienda Mexicana Grocery, R’Lamar and Company Styling, The Coffee House, The Oriental Express, and Advanced Auto Parts, dating from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.

DCSO said they expect more charges to be filed against Chilsom. The investigation of this case is ongoing.

Chisolm is currently held at the L.C. Knight Detention Center on a $255,000 bond.