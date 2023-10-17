MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was killed in a Saturday night crash near Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department shut down a portion of Highway 17 North at Belk Drive and Theater Drive around 7:30 p.m. following a crash that involved a vehicle and motorcyclist.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal later identified the victim in that crash as Lucas Estevez, 18, of Texas.

Estevez, who was wearing a helmet, died on the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is investigating the crash, is asking anyone who witnessed the collision – or may have any information – to please contact SPO Lipari by emailing LLipari@tompsc.com.

No other details have been released regarding that crash.