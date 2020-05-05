19-year-old and juvenile arrested for breaking into cars in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested late Monday night for breaking into cars in Mount Pleasant.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Brickyard Plantation subdivision around 11:00 p.m. for car break-ins in progress.

Inspector Chris Rosier with MPPD said officers established a perimeter with police K-9s, who were successfully able to track down the suspects.

Rutledge Crawford, 19 and a juvenile were each charged with six counts of breaking into motor vehicles.

Police say all the vehicles that were entered were unsecured.

