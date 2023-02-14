NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the 1900 block of Reynolds Avenue on Feb. 12 in reference to a shooting.

Authorities said investigators learned that a female victim had been shot by a man on a bicycle. The woman was taken to the hospital, but died while en route.

Detectives, with assistance from the FBI Gang Task Force, located and arrested the suspect identified as 19-year-old Terell Travon Washington-Matthew.

Washington-Matthew was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.