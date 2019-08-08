19-year-old injured during early morning shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a 19-year-old.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Verde Street in reference to a shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim and a witness told police they were walking in the area when they heard gunshots and the victim was struck.

Details about a possible suspect have been released. The shooting remains under investigation.