19-year-old woman charged with looting from businesses on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of second-degree violent burglary following Saturday’s riot in downtown Charleston.

Police say Emma Waters is accused of breaking into two businesses on King Street.

According to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Las Olas showed police surveillance video of an unknown individual breaking the front two windows of the business and then reach inside and steal a display.

A female, identified as Waters, then climbed through the window and unlocked the front door, which allowed a large group of looters to enter the store and steal merchandise from the shelves.

Video shows Water’s grabbing items from the store.

The owner estimates more than $25,000 in lost merchandise from the store and register.

Police say Water’s actions were posted on the social media app Instagram.

Another incident report from the Charleston Police Department revealed Water’s was involved in a burglary at King Street Grocery during the riots as well.

Police say the front door and windows of the store were shattered and multiple protesters entered and looted the store throughout the night.

The manager told police approximately $100,000 worth of miscellaneous merchandise was stolen from the store as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.