MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant honored the Moultrie High School General 1950 football team on Tuesday evening.

This fall marks 73 years since the team outscored their opponents by a combined total of 377 to 40 points and went undefeated to win the South Carolina High School League State Football Title.

To this day, the football championship remains the only state football title won by a Mount Pleasant high school.

Dr. Charles Darby was a member of that team and was present for Tuesday night’s event as the award was presented.

“When we played it was a one stop light town, and now look at it. It’s grown into a big town. So, it was a wonderful experience to win a high school championship and I was just pleased to be part of it,” he said.

Moultrie High School has since been replaced with Moultrie Middle School.