$2K reward offered in Johns Island double homicide case

Police are searching for suspects after two people were killed near a Johns Island home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a double homicide on Johns Island.

Ravin Smalls, Jr., and Taiwan Douglas Green were both found dead inside a shed at a home on Bethlehem Count back in mid-July.

Smalls’ mother, Lesley Kelley, said she found the two boys after returning home from work.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by family members, and an additional $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Those who may know what happened should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.