1st Annual Charleston Lowcountry Subway Swim Day

Don’t let the rain fool you, summer is around the corner and that means everybody in the pool or the beach or the lake.

In Summerville, many are enjoying the 1st annual Subway Swim Day.

The event put together by locally owned Subway Restaurant owners, Lowcountry Autism Foundation and the Summerville Family YMCA who wanted to bring awareness about the high risk of drownings for people with autism.

50 kids with autism were in the water today learning basic swimming skills and perspective on water safety.

The National Autism says up to 90 percent of the wandering-related deaths involving autistic children are due to drownings.

The NAA states nearly half of all children with autism are prone to wandering.

They advise families to use a “Tag, you’re it” system with children at a family gathering and to “search water first” for missing children.