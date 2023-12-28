MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Venning Road in Mount Pleasant Thursday morning.

When units arrived, they discovered a small single-story home fully on fire. First responders saved two adults and two children from the flames.

The adults rescued were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and the children were taken to MUSC Children’s Hospital.

Both the adults and children have severe burns and injuries from the fire.

Firefighters with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said the MPFD.