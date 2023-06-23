ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the September 2019 robbery and shooting of a beloved Andrews mail carrier.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins handed down a life sentence to Trevor Raekwon Seward on Thursday for the murder of Irene Pressley.

Seward and another man, Jerome Terrell Davis, were expecting a delivery that contained two pounds of marijuana that had been shipped through the United States Postal Service.

But instead of delivering the package to Seward’s home in Andrews, Pressley left a form inside his mailbox saying the authorized recipient needed to pick the parcel up from the post office.

FILE | Irene Pressley

Seward confronted Pressley but returned home when she would not hand over the package. Shortly after, Seward was seen on his home surveillance leaving with an AR-15 after Davis picked him up and the two went searching for Pressley, according to evidence presented during the trial.

Pressley was on her mail route along Senate Road when Seward fired approximately two rounds from his AR-15 into the back of her mail truck, striking the 64-year-old woman several times.

Officials with the United States Attorneys Office for the District of South Carolina said Seward then got into Pressley’s vehicle and drove it for about three miles, where he left the woman and her vehicle in a ditch on an access road. There, he removed mail and searched through packages to find his parcel and other items of value.

“The package of marijuana that had been shipped to Seward’s residence was later found on Senate Road where Pressley had been shot by Seward,” said officials.

Seward was convicted in the deadly robbery in January 2023. Davis pleaded guilty to his role in Pressley’s robbery the next month.

Both attended a sentencing hearing on June 22nd. Seward was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a twenty-year consecutive sentence for the murder of a federal employee in the course of her duties; use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; robbery; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana.

Jerome Terrell Davis, 31, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana. Davis’ prison sentence will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

“Every member of our community deserves to live, work, and play without fearing for their lives,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “These sentences will never replace the loss of Irene Pressley. But they represent the commitment of this office, and our law enforcement partners, to fighting violent crime, protecting federal workers, and keeping our communities safe.”

“The senseless murder of Irene Pressley has had a profound impact on our community,” said Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen R. Gardner. “We are thankful that those responsible have now been held fully accountable for their actions and we greatly appreciate the opportunity to work alongside the United States Postal Inspection Service and our other law enforcement partners to obtain justice for the Pressley family.”

The case was investigated by agents of the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (“SLED”) and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Nick Bianchi, Katherine Flynn and Elle E. Klein prosecuted the case.