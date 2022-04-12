NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested two people who were allegedly planning to rob a business.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department and Special Operation Division officers on Monday stopped a vehicle on Dorchester Road.

During the stop, investigators discovered the two occupants were planning the robbery of a business in the area.

“Two firearms and what is commonly known as a robbery kit were located in the vehicle,” officials said.

David Lee Newman and Payton lee Tyson, both 18, were booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center on a charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.