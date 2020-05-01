2 arrested for breaking into cars in Mount Pleasant early Friday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into cars in Mount Pleasant.

Inspector Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said officers responded to the Hickory Shadows neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. in response to car break-ins.

While patrolling the area, an officer observed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and two suspects were arrested.

Joseph Johnson and Carlton Martindale are both charged with four counts of breaking into motor vehicles.