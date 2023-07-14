NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly Thursday night shooting on Fuller Street.

Mariah Cheyenne McAteer and Jaimen Quavere Tisdale, both 21, were taken apprehended in Goose Creek by detectives from the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and assistance from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

It stems from a deadly shooting that took place just before 6:00 p.m. on Fuller Street near Piedmont Avenue. NCPD officers who responded to the scene found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, died at the scene.

Both McAteer and Tisdale were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and face charges of murder and three counts each of attempted armed robbery. Tisdale is also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.