NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston announced they have made an arrest in the theft of a Boy Scout statue.

A life-sized bronze statue was discovered missing after staff returned to the Coastal Carolina Council BSA Service Center in North Charleston after the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to information provided by the North Charleston Police Department, investigators said they obtained information that two subjects were likely in possession of the statue.

Investigators called a local scrap metal facility, B&D Scrap Metal, which confirmed that 29-year-old James Petty had attempted to sell a “large quantity of brass that appeared to be the cut-up statue.”

The men were allegedly turned away from the business. Two people were charged in the case: James Petty and 44-year-old Joshua Petty.

“At the time, we went to both subjects’ residence and contacted them and recovered the statue even though it has been cut into several pieces,” investigators said.

Joshua Petty was arrested at his residence on Monday. Warrants were signed for James Petty, who was already booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on an unrelated charge.

Both are being charged with possession of stolen goods greater than $10,000 and malicious damage to property greater than $10,000.