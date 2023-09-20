CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested Wednesday during an investigation into street-level drug sales in the city of Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team executed a search warrant on an Addison Street home where they located and arrested two individuals.

Anton Shamir Polite, 34, of North Charleston is charged with five counts of distribution of cocaine base, five counts of distribution within close proximity of a school, and trafficking cocaine base.

Benjamin Davis, 31, of North Charleston is charged with manufacturing and distribution of cocaine base.

“The CPD SWAT Team was activated to ensure the safe and secure execution of the warrant, and to facilitate the apprehension of the primary subjects of the investigation,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibson

Police are encouraging residents with information on illegal drug sales to contact the CPD Special Investigations Unit at 843-724-5047 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.