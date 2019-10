CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Charleston Police officers are on paid leave after one of them was caught on body camera video hitting a handcuffed suspect.

Lieutenant Arthur Myers and officer Kevin Schleiben were reportedly hurt while struggling with the suspect who led them on a foot chase.

It all stemmed from reports about the suspect tugging on car door handles.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating whether Schleiben committed a crime when he allegedly hit the suspect.