2 Charleston teens dead following a vehicle collision in York County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision where a disabled vehicle on I-77 was rear-ended by an SUV.

Troopers stated that four people were riding in a Honda sedan on I-77 near mile marker 82 when a 2017 Dodge Ram rear-ended them. The driver of the Honda was air-lifted to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. Officials added that a passenger in the car died at the scene while two others were sent to a nearby hospital.

York County Coroner’s Office responded to I-77 northbound on Thursday afternoon to investigate a traffic fatality.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast confirmed that the decedent, Quinyah McCoy, of North Charleston was the backseat passenger in a car that was struck by another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office was notified by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s that Soloman Adams of Charleston died on June 18th at Atrium Health from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash.

Authorities stated that Adams was the driver of a car that was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 77 NB on June 17th.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.