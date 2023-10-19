NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Wednesday night shooting outside a Dorchester Road club.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to Club 787 shortly before midnight where they found two males lying on the ground near the entrance.

Neither of the men were breathing, according to a police report.

An investigation revealed there was an argument between two people outside the club, and one of the two pulled out a gun and shot the other.

“According to our detectives, a security guard working at the club shot and killed the suspect who killed the man during the original argument. The security guard was released with no charges,” said Harve Jacobs, a spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.