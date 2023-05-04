SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two firefighters from the Lowcountry will be among the more than 100 honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland this weekend.

The lives of Captain Andrew Orphanoudakis of the Hardeeville Fire Department and Captain Kenneth Scott of Summerville Fire and Rescue will be remembered with a memorial service and candlelight service.

Orphanoudakis died in October 2021 from complications of COVID-19.

Scott participated in physical fitness training with recruit firefighters in October 2022 when he experienced a medical emergency shortly after returning home. He died at the hospital from a heart attack.

Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

The event takes place May 6-7 at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park on the grounds of the National Emergency Training Center.