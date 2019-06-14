2 Goose Creek officers injured in collision on I-26

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed two Goose Creek police officers were injured Friday morning in a four-car wreck.

According to Trooper Matt Southern, the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on I-26 eastbound at mile marker 211.

Trooper Southern said traffic was slowing down when a car failed to slow and slammed into the back of a Goose Creek Police Department cruiser.

The impact pushed the cruiser into two cars in front of them and the two officers inside the cruiser were transported to MUSC. Details about their injuries are unknown.

Highway Patrol is investigating. At this point, a ticket has not been written to any of the drivers.