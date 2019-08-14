2 Hotel Proposals for Downtown Charleston

Downtown Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- Thousands of hotel rooms are available right here in the Lowcountry, with talks of added two more being added Downtown.

The City’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) is discussing the addition of two hotels located on East Bay street and Meeting street.

The proposed hotel located at 235 on East Bay street is up for the BAR’s final approval. If approved, it will need to go through the technical review process and secure building permits before construction can begin.

Another proposed hotel at 547 Meeting street is up for preliminary approval. If approved, it would be sent back to the BAR until it receives final approval.

The Chairman for the Department of Hospitality and Tourism for The College of Charleston says since Charleston is a high demand destination, the City needs to how think about how it’s developing/what it’s developing, and be strategic about the two.

“This is where leadership really needs to look at and make sustainable decisions. Decisions that are going to make a community that’s livable but also visit-able and grab that balance between the two.” Wayne William Smith, CofC Department of Hospitality and Tourism Chairman

He adds that it’s important to make sure that what is being built will make sense for the area.

“So to build another box hotel that is very similar to all the other product out there doesn’t make any sense for Downtown. We don’t need that, we have that product. What we need is product that makes sense.” Wayne William Smith, CofC Department of Hospitality and Tourism Chairman

Tonight’s Board of Architectural Review meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Gaillard Center.