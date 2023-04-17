NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly engaging in a sexual act outside a North Charleston seafood restaurant.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department received a call for service at Welch’s Seafood along Rivers Avenue.

According to a report, the callers advised officers that a couple was occupying a blue BMW with no window tint and having sexual relations in the parking lot.

The report says the car was in view of multiple customers and children.

First-arriving officers said they observed the man and woman actively engaging in a lewd act. The officer asked the pair to “make themselves decent” and to step out of the vehicle.

Jeffery Smerek, 50, and Rebekah Leigh Hawes, 40, were both charged with indecent exposure.

Police said Smerek was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center; however, Hawes had to get medical clearance before she was taken to the jail.