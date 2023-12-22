CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly daytime shooting at a West Ashley park.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) said a 16 and 17-year-old are both charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to the Forest Park Playground on Thursday afternoon and discovered a 20-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot. He died at the scene.

A second victim, an 18-year-old man, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated by EMS at the scene.

The investigation remains open, and police ask anyone who may have details about the crime to contact the Charleston Police Department.

Both teens are being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.