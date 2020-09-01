2 local BI-LO grocery stores sold, will become Lowes Foods

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two area BI-LO grocery stores will soon be converted into Lowes Food.

The owner of the grocery store, Alex Lee, Inc., announced on Tuesday a plan to purchase 20 BI-LO stores across South Carolina, including two right here in the Lowcountry.

According to a news release, the BI-LO stores are located in Hanahan and West Ashley.

“We are excited to add these new locations to our retail store portfolio,” said Brian George, President & CEO, Alex Lee, Inc. “We have an opportunity to accelerate our growth in these markets while continuing to provide shoppers with a unique grocery shopping experience in their local communities.”

The stores will remain open as BI-LO stores until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from September to November 2020.

Alex Lee expects to hire more than 2,000 employees to continue to serve the communities where the 20 stores are located.

