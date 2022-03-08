CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The College of Charleston and the Citadel have been named top producers of Fulbright Scholars among master’s-level colleges and universities in the United States.

Each institution had two Fulbright grants awarded for the 2021-2022 year.

The two Fulbright Scholars from the College of Charleston are both current faculty members: Richard Bodek and K. Adem Ali.

Bodek, a professor in the Department of History, is currently in London at the University of Roehampton, where he is teaching historical methods, historical problems, and war and memory in the 20th century.

Ali, an associate professor in the Department of Geology and Environmental Geosciences, is conducting research and teaching at the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Limpopo in South Africa. Ali’s research studies use currently technology like high-resolution satellites and drones to assess water supplies from resource and quality aspects.

“Being named a top producer of Fulbright scholars is a great honor and speaks to the high quality and caliber of our faculty,” Suzanne Austin, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at the College of Charleston said. “I am proud of these dedicated educators, who will gain from and be inspired by these teaching and research assignments abroad.”

One of the Citadel’s Fulbright Scholars is Donald Sparks, a professor emeritus in the Department of Economics. Sparks is currently conducting a research project at the University of London entitled “Africa’s Blue Economy: How to Achieve Economic and Ecological Sustainability.”

The Fulbright Program, the nation’s flagship educational exchange program, was established in 1946 with the goal of increasing mutual understanding between the people of the United States and those of other countries. Fulbright is the largest and most diverse international educational exchange program in the world.