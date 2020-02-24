2 Lowcountry men sentenced for distributing heroin and fentanyl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pair of Lowcountry men have been sentenced in federal court for distributing heroin and fentanyl which resulted in the death of another man.

Carlos Ravenel, 37, of North Charleston, and Gordon William Brock, 49, of Mount Pleasant, each pleaded guilty on Monday, according to acting U.S. Attorney A. Lance Crick.

Mount Pleasant Police and members of the Charleston DEA task force responded to a 911 call regarding an opioid overdose in Mount Pleasant on November 20, 2018.

When EMS arrived, they discovered the male victim had already died. It was later revealed, through toxicology and autopsy reports, that the cause of death was due to heroin and fentanyl toxicity.

While officers were at the home, they were notified that a woman had also overdosed from opioids and was at a nearby hospital. Law enforcement met with the woman, who was recovering from an overdose from the same drugs.

Authorities quickly launched an investigation to find both the dealer and the deadly batch of drugs.

According to Crick, evidence led law enforcement to conduct a search at the home of Gordon William Brock, where officers found heroin and fentanyl. Further investigation revealed that the day before the two overdoses, Carlos Ravenel sold a heroin-fentanyl mix to one of his sub-distributors.

The sub-distributor then sold the drugs to Brock, and the following day, Brock distributed the lethal drugs to the male victim, who was with the female victim at the time.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel of Charleston oversaw the case. the maximum penalty for Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl Resulting in Death is imprisonment for Life and/or a fine of $1,000,000.