2 men involved in Johns Island ATM robbery charged with safecracking, grand larceny

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who attempted to steal an ATM on Johns Island have been charged with safecracking and grand larceny.

Andre Omar Martin, 20, and Torrence Ramon Whitaker, 30, were allegedly involved in a group of individuals who attempted to latch an ATM to a stolen vehicle last week, according to the FBI.

Martin’s mugshot revealed a neck tattoo that included the words ‘ATM’ and a dollar sign.

The crime happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 9th at a Food Lion shopping center off Maybank Highway.





Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano told News 2 at the scene that they had been alerted by the FBI that “a chain gang out of Oklahoma is in the area” and that the individuals were wanted for hooking vehicles onto ATMs and stealing them.

Two individuals were apprehended, but officials are still searching for three others.

Kevin Wheeler, a Public Affairs Officer for the FBI, said there have not been any additional arrests in the case. “The investigation into identifying outstanding suspects is ongoing,” he said.

Deputies assisted in an hours-long search of the area – including the surrounding waterway, woods, and via helicopter – but did not locate the additional suspects.

They said one of the men was without shoes, and some of them were shirtless during the search. No other identifying characteristics were provided.