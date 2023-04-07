CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were rescued from a Lowcountry creek this week after their boat ran aground.

Colleton County dispatchers alerted Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders on Thursday afternoon saying that a man was stuck in the mud after their boat ran aground in Two Sisters Creek, near Edisto Island.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the man from the mud and the Beaufort County Water Search and Rescue airboat crew towed the boat back to the water with assistance from an Edisto Fire Department vessel.

“Edisto Fire and Rescue arrived on scene quickly and worked flawlessly with our rescue swimmer to help the stuck man to safety,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean R O’Dowd, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah pilot on the case. “These partnerships with local agencies allow the Coast Guard to be more effective and better support the low country residents we serve.”

No injuries or medical concerns were reported.

“This was a multi-agency rescue that was successful due to the interoperability between agencies,” said Daniel Seyle, Town of Edisto Beach Chief of Police.

Video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard