MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two minors were arrested Saturday for leading deputies from Charleston and Georgetown Sheriff’s on a high-speed chase back and forth over the county line, said officials.

The two minors were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received calls of a suspicious vehicle near North Carolina Drive in McClellanville.

The suspicious vehicle, a blue Subaru Forrester, had been reported stolen in Mount Pleasant on Nov. 17.

Deputies found the stolen vehicle and pulled behind it, flashing blue lights. The vehicle then fled toward Georgetown County, where Georgetown Deputies followed the car.

The driver of the stolen car returned to Charleston County shortly after. Deputies requested the help of Mount Pleasant Police K-9 officers (MPPD K-9).

A deputy deployed stop sticks, which hit three tires on the stolen vehicle; however, the car continued to drive away.

After driving through several yards and fields, the occupants of the stolen car jumped out of the vehicle before it crashed into a ditch, said officials.

MPPD K-9 and CCSO found the two minors hiding in a bush.

They were arrested and taken to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center, said authorities.