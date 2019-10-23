2 more reported cases of the mumps at the College of Charleston; 11 reported total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston Emergency Management Team has confirmed two new mumps cases at the College of Charleston.

There are now a total of 11 reported cases of mumps at the College of Charleston.

School officials made it clear that there will be no change to their class and activity schedule regardless of the number of positive mumps cases.

They recommend that students who have had close contact with someone with mumps symptoms should monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

School health officials added that if a student hasn’t received the mumps vaccine should visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician.

They say that as the holiday weekend approaches, students should keep these tips in mind when trying to avoid spreading the mumps and other respiratory viruses: