2 people arrested in connection to February North Charleston murder case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MGN

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department arrested two people involved in the February 20 murder of Elizabeth Aldridge.

Officers charged Kareem Fryar, 24, with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Britany Williams, 26, with Obstruction of Justice that was related to the incident.

Both individuals were arrested on Sunday, March 8 after the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted them during the investigation of a dispute at a hotel in Berkeley County.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Monday, March 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES