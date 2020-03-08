2 people arrested in connection to February North Charleston murder case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department arrested two people involved in the February 20 murder of Elizabeth Aldridge.

Officers charged Kareem Fryar, 24, with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Britany Williams, 26, with Obstruction of Justice that was related to the incident.

Both individuals were arrested on Sunday, March 8 after the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted them during the investigation of a dispute at a hotel in Berkeley County.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Monday, March 9.