GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were rescued from a sinking sailboat near Winyah Bay on Friday, according to the U.S Coast Guard.

Officials received a call at 5:40 p.m. from the spouse of a boater aboard ‘The Answer My Friend,’ a 44-foot-tall boat who needed assistance.

Bystanders attempted to call the owner of the boat via VHF-FM but no one responded.

“Whether it’s a VHF radio, an EPIRB, or a cell phone, having reliable communications equipment while out on the water is the keystone of maritime safety, providing a vital link to summon assistance or share critical information during a maritime emergency,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Robert Dash, command duty officer, Sector Charleston.

Coast Guards issued an urgent marine broadcast that contacted the boater and they sent out the emergency radio beacon that gave their position.

Officials say a bystander was able to spot the boat partially submerged but could not see any people aboard.

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues two people from the water after their 44-foot sailing vessel sank near the jetties by the entrance to Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The boat crew recovered the individuals from the water and treated them for shock and hypothermia while transporting them to Station Georgetown to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown) A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues two people from the water after their 44-foot sailing vessel sank near the jetties by the entrance to Winyah Bay in Georgetown, South Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The boat crew recovered the individuals from the water and treated them for shock and hypothermia while transporting them to Station Georgetown to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)

A Georgetown boat crew and a Coast Guard helicopter assisted the boater.

The crew was able to find two people in the water and treated them for shock and hypothermia while transporting them back to the station.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.