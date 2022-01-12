2 people shot during home invasion, altercation at home in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were shot during a home invasion and altercation at a home in Kingstree.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Holywoods Road. Two gunshot victims were found inside the home.

An investigation revealed one of the gunshot victims pulled a gun on the occupant and forced themselves inside the residence.

While inside, deputies said the suspect shot one of the occupants – the suspect was also shot.

Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.  An investigation is ongoing.

