2 pit bulls being held after woman says her cat was attacked and killed in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman living in Ladson said she was horrified after two dogs attacked her cat Sunday morning.

Kimberly Hanna reached out to News 2 saying her cat was sleeping in its own yard when two pit bulls ran into the yard and killed the animal.

The entire, graphic incident was captured on home security video.

“It is forever etched into our minds because we saw the whole thing,” she said in an email to News 2.

The woman said the dogs remained in her yard until animal control arrived.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the dogs are currently being held at the Berkeley Animal Center and said the department has not been able to find or make contact with their owner.

The owner may be facing up to four charges. The case remains under investigation.