FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were rescued from the Folly River on Wednesday night after their boat ran aground.

Two people were left stranded on their boat near Tabby Drive, according to Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Department of Public Safety. It happened around 6:00 p.m.

Rescue crews were able to bring the two people back to the Folly Beach Boat Landing where they were treated by EMS for minor injuries.

No other details were provided.