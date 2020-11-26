2 people were seriously injured during ‘domestic incident’ in Hanahan; suspect arrested

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured and another arrested following a domestic incident Thursday morning in Hanahan.

Authorities responded to a section of Hagood Avenue off Yeaman’s Hall Road at 10:30 a.m. for what Hanahan Police Chief Turner described as a domestic incident.

Two victims were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A male suspect was apprehended around 4:30 p.m., but charges have not yet been finalized.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call. The incident is under investigation by the Hanahan Police Department.

